

Liton joins practice, Shakib returns to Dhaka



Another start Liton Das who also played the LPL along with Shakib today joined the training at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.



Shakib, however, had spent a hectic day today as he joined promotional activities in Barishal before returning to Dhaka through a flight to take part in a shooting for an advertisement.

It is learnt that he will join the practice session tomorrow (Wednesday). Shakib though had a good outing in Canada Global T20 tournament, he couldn't shine in LPL as per his stature. The star allrounder played 10 matches, taking 10 wickets and scoring 138 runs for Galle Titans.



Liton, the best batter for Bangladesh in the last two years, meanwhile spent yet another disastrous tournament. After failing to prop up his game in Canada Global T20, he made just 34 runs in three matches for Galle Titans in his maiden LPL outing.



Ahead of the Asia Cup, it is imperative for him to hit back to form as he would have to lead the batting as the main opener in absence of Tamim Iqbal. In Asia Cup, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, who is yet to make his debut, could open with Liton.



The practice session of Bangladesh will continue till August 25. Bangladesh which was drawn in Group B will start their Asia Cup, taking on co-host Sri Lanka in Pallekele on August 31 before playing their last group match against Afghanistan on September 3 at Lahore. �BSS

