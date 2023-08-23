Chelsea'a Chukwuemeka undergoes knee surgery





"Carney Chukwuemeka sustained an injury to his left knee during our game against West Ham United on Sunday," said a statement on Chelsea's website.

"Last (Monday) night Carney underwent surgery and will now begin his recovery.

"The 19-year-old will work with the club's medical department on his rehabilitation at Cobham."

No timeline has been put on the absence of Chukwuemeka, who scored his first goal for Chelsea in their 3-1 loss away to London rivals West Ham in the Premier League, but he could be out of action for up to six weeks. �AFP

