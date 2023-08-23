Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 August, 2023, 2:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Chelsea'a Chukwuemeka undergoes knee surgery

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

LONDON, AUG 22: Chelsea teenager Carney Chukwuemeka has undergone surgery on the knee injury he sustained playing against West Ham last weekend, the Blues announced Tuesday.
"Carney Chukwuemeka sustained an injury to his left knee during our game against West Ham United on Sunday," said a statement on Chelsea's website.
"Last (Monday) night Carney underwent surgery and will now begin his recovery.
"The 19-year-old will work with the club's medical department on his rehabilitation at Cobham."
No timeline has been put on the absence of Chukwuemeka, who scored his first goal for Chelsea in their 3-1 loss away to London rivals West Ham in the Premier League, but he could be out of action for up to six weeks.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thierry Henry to coach France at 2024 Olympics
Guardiola to miss two matches after back surgery
England women's World Cup winner Hartley to retire from cricket
Johnson can shine in South Africa, says Australia T20 skipper Marsh
New sprint queen Richardson's frank speaking divides opinion
Liton joins practice, Shakib returns to Dhaka
Emery wants to make 'new history' with Villa in Europe
Chelsea'a Chukwuemeka undergoes knee surgery


Latest News
AFC Cup Football: Mohun Bagan advance to group stage eliminating Dhaka Abahani
Online gambling app: App developer, admin among 3 arrested
Thai parliament elects Srettha Thavisin as PM
BRICS summit of emerging economies to begin in South Africa
BNP secretary general is spokesman of Aug 21 killers: Hasan
Child drowns in C'nawabganj pond
Youth dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
BNP's black-flag processions in Dhaka on Friday, mass processions on Saturday
Man City manager Guardiola to miss two matches after back surgery
Dengue death toll rises to 493
Most Read News
Natural medicine gaining traction
PM off to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit
Tarique was mastermind: Quader
Economists assess post-pandemic challenges in emerging markets
ILO’s social security standard for labours
Niko graft case hearing deferred to Sept 12
Russian FM likely to visit Bangladesh in September
Two college students killed being hit by truck in Ctg
Raushan declares herself as JaPa chairman in GM Quader's absence
Police don't make political statements: IGP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft