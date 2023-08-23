Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 August, 2023, 2:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Greenwood to leave Man Utd after abuse allegations

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

LONDON, AUG 22: Manchester United and Mason Greenwood have mutually agreed for the forward to leave Old Trafford after he faced allegations of abuse involving a young woman, the club announced on Monday.
The 21-year-old forward has been suspended by the Premier League giants since January 2022 over the allegations after images and videos were posted online.
Prosecutors said in February they were dropping charges, including attempted rape and sexual assault, against Greenwood, after key witnesses withdrew and new evidence came to light.
On Monday, the club said that after a six-month internal investigation into his conduct, it was releasing Greenwood so he could attempt to rebuild his career elsewhere.
The club said Monday: "All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.
"It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome. "
Greenwood, whose contract runs until June 2025, said: "I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges.
"However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post."
He added: "The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club.
"I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United."
The club said: "Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged.
"That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for."
Greenwood was tipped for stardom at United after rising through the Old Trafford youth system and went on to score 35 goals in 129 senior appearances for the club.
In his statement, he said: "I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst.
"I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong... However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post.
He added he was "learning to understand my responsibilities to set a good example as a professional footballer, and I'm focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner".
Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold, who was criticised after suggesting this year that Greenwood might be reintegrated back into the first-team squad, wrote an open letter to United's fans.
He acknowledged that while "reintegration was one of the outcomes we considered and planned for," his view had "evolved as our process progressed".
Arnold added: "I am also mindful of the challenge that Mason would face rebuilding his career and raising a baby together with his partner in the harsh spotlight of Manchester United.
"The club will continue to offer its support both to the alleged victim and Mason to help them rebuild and move forward positively with their lives."
Despite Arnold's attempt to pacify angry supporters, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville slammed the club's handling of the situation.
"It was clear from day one, for me and anybody who saw the evidence that was initially released, that he wouldn't play for Manchester United again," Neville said.
"I would say that the process in getting there has been pretty horrible. When you have significant and difficult situations like this, it requires an authoritative leadership, that comes the very top and Manchester United don't have that. "On an issue like domestic abuse and violence against women, there needs to be an independent panel."    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thierry Henry to coach France at 2024 Olympics
Guardiola to miss two matches after back surgery
England women's World Cup winner Hartley to retire from cricket
Johnson can shine in South Africa, says Australia T20 skipper Marsh
New sprint queen Richardson's frank speaking divides opinion
Liton joins practice, Shakib returns to Dhaka
Emery wants to make 'new history' with Villa in Europe
Chelsea'a Chukwuemeka undergoes knee surgery


Latest News
AFC Cup Football: Mohun Bagan advance to group stage eliminating Dhaka Abahani
Online gambling app: App developer, admin among 3 arrested
Thai parliament elects Srettha Thavisin as PM
BRICS summit of emerging economies to begin in South Africa
BNP secretary general is spokesman of Aug 21 killers: Hasan
Child drowns in C'nawabganj pond
Youth dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
BNP's black-flag processions in Dhaka on Friday, mass processions on Saturday
Man City manager Guardiola to miss two matches after back surgery
Dengue death toll rises to 493
Most Read News
Natural medicine gaining traction
PM off to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit
Tarique was mastermind: Quader
Economists assess post-pandemic challenges in emerging markets
ILO’s social security standard for labours
Niko graft case hearing deferred to Sept 12
Russian FM likely to visit Bangladesh in September
Two college students killed being hit by truck in Ctg
Raushan declares herself as JaPa chairman in GM Quader's absence
Police don't make political statements: IGP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft