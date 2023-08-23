Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 August, 2023, 2:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rubiales apologises for kissing WC star

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

MADRID, AUG 22: Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish Football Federation, apologised on Monday for kissing star player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain won the Women's World Cup.
Rubiales, 45, planted the kiss on Hermoso after she collected her medal following the final in Sydney, provoking outrage in Spain.
"Certainly I made a mistake and I have to acknowledge that," Rubiales said in a video posted on social media by Spanish television.
"It was done without any ill intention in a moment of the highest exuberance. Here we saw it as natural and normal but outside it has caused a commotion.
"I have no choice but to apologise and to learn from this... and when representing the federation take more care," he said, adding that he thought the furore was "idiotic".
Earlier Spain's sports minister on Monday had demanded that Rubiales apologise.
"I think it is unacceptable to kiss a player on the lips to congratulate her," acting minister Miquel Iceta told Spanish public radio.
"The first thing he has to do is to give explanations and make apologies, it is the logical and reasonable thing to do," Iceta said.
The minister added that while the 1-0 victory over England on Sunday in Sydney was "a moment of intense emotions", public officials "have to be extremely careful because we are giving a message to society and the message is equal rights, it is respect".
Rubiales on Monday stressed that he had a "magnificent relationship" with Hermoso.
On Sunday, the player posted a video on Instagram showing the celebrations in the changing room in which she responded to teasing from team-mates by saying: "I didn't like it, eh!" while laughing.
Later on Sunday the federation released their own quotes from Hermoso.
"It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings," Hermoso was quoted as saying.
"The president and I have a great relationship. His behaviour with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude.
"A gesture of friendship and gratitude cannot be gone over so much, we have won a World Cup and we are not going to deviate from what is important."
Spain's preparations for the World Cup were thrown into disarray last September when 15 players sent an email to the Spanish federation saying they did not want to be considered for selection.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thierry Henry to coach France at 2024 Olympics
Guardiola to miss two matches after back surgery
England women's World Cup winner Hartley to retire from cricket
Johnson can shine in South Africa, says Australia T20 skipper Marsh
New sprint queen Richardson's frank speaking divides opinion
Liton joins practice, Shakib returns to Dhaka
Emery wants to make 'new history' with Villa in Europe
Chelsea'a Chukwuemeka undergoes knee surgery


Latest News
AFC Cup Football: Mohun Bagan advance to group stage eliminating Dhaka Abahani
Online gambling app: App developer, admin among 3 arrested
Thai parliament elects Srettha Thavisin as PM
BRICS summit of emerging economies to begin in South Africa
BNP secretary general is spokesman of Aug 21 killers: Hasan
Child drowns in C'nawabganj pond
Youth dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
BNP's black-flag processions in Dhaka on Friday, mass processions on Saturday
Man City manager Guardiola to miss two matches after back surgery
Dengue death toll rises to 493
Most Read News
Natural medicine gaining traction
PM off to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit
Tarique was mastermind: Quader
Economists assess post-pandemic challenges in emerging markets
ILO’s social security standard for labours
Niko graft case hearing deferred to Sept 12
Russian FM likely to visit Bangladesh in September
Two college students killed being hit by truck in Ctg
Raushan declares herself as JaPa chairman in GM Quader's absence
Police don't make political statements: IGP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft