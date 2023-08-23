Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down





DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 3.31 points or 0.05 percent to 6,288.52. Two other indices also ended lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 0.90 point to finish at 2,135.76 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 1.54 points to close at 1,365.12.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, increased to Taka 5031.53 million which was Taka 4957.20 million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 324 issues traded, 108 declined, 56 advanced and 160 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

FUWANGFOOD topped the turnover chart, followed by Rupali Life, SONALIPAPR, SEAPEARL and AAMRANET.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 3.18 points to settle at 18,576.40 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX- shedding 1.80 points to close at 11,105.49.

Of the issues traded, 49 declined, 50 advanced and 78 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. �BSS



