

Ctg port now regional cargo transportation hub: CPA

He said it is the prime mover of the country's economic development achieved through the expansion of overseas trade, 92 per cent of which are channeled through principal port of Bangladesh. He also said 98 per cent of containerized goods are transported through Chittagong port.

The rising overseas trade, the geographical location, and the improved regional connectivity, has made the port a hub for international transportation, said the of the port with the region said the CPA Chairman

Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail said these while exchanging views with electronic, print and online media journalists working in Chattogram at the port conference room on Tuesday.

The port chairman said: "The port has achieved significant improvement after the dredging of the port channel enabling ships with 10 meter draft and 200 meter length to anchor at port jetties. Meanwhile direct shipping with Europe has been launched besides construction of Matarbari deep sea port, Patenga container terminal, and expansion of outer anchorage. Also the container handling and gantry cranes' have been digitized."

Referring to the multifaceted development projects of the government, Mohammad Sohail said: "CPA is constructing new terminals with the aim of expanding short and medium term cargo and container handling facilities in view of the future demand for faster clearance of imported goods and faster shipping of exportable goods. The current capacity of Chittagong Port will increase many times if the construction work of Bay-Terminal and Matarbari Port Development projects in Maheshkhali of Cox's Bazar is completed.

CPA Member Md Shahidul Alam, Director Md Mominur Rashid, Secretary Md Omar Faruq and senior officials were present at the time.



CHATTOGRAM, August 22: Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail said Chittagong Port is the lifeblood of Bangladesh's economy.He said it is the prime mover of the country's economic development achieved through the expansion of overseas trade, 92 per cent of which are channeled through principal port of Bangladesh. He also said 98 per cent of containerized goods are transported through Chittagong port.The rising overseas trade, the geographical location, and the improved regional connectivity, has made the port a hub for international transportation, said the of the port with the region said the CPA ChairmanRear Admiral Mohammad Sohail said these while exchanging views with electronic, print and online media journalists working in Chattogram at the port conference room on Tuesday.The port chairman said: "The port has achieved significant improvement after the dredging of the port channel enabling ships with 10 meter draft and 200 meter length to anchor at port jetties. Meanwhile direct shipping with Europe has been launched besides construction of Matarbari deep sea port, Patenga container terminal, and expansion of outer anchorage. Also the container handling and gantry cranes' have been digitized."Despite the fallout of Covid epidemic and the Russia-Ukraine war the port operations were almost normal. Exports through the port increased by 50 percent in June, of which 84 percent were ready-made garments, he added.Referring to the multifaceted development projects of the government, Mohammad Sohail said: "CPA is constructing new terminals with the aim of expanding short and medium term cargo and container handling facilities in view of the future demand for faster clearance of imported goods and faster shipping of exportable goods. The current capacity of Chittagong Port will increase many times if the construction work of Bay-Terminal and Matarbari Port Development projects in Maheshkhali of Cox's Bazar is completed.CPA Member Md Shahidul Alam, Director Md Mominur Rashid, Secretary Md Omar Faruq and senior officials were present at the time.