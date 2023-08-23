BD, India keen to work together against cyber threats

The neighboring Bangladesh and India are keen to work together to deal with cyber threats. To this end, the two countries agreed to jointly conduct cyber drills and capacity building workshops.

The information was disclosed in a bilateral meeting between Dr Sanjay Bahl, Director General of Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and IT of Government of India, and Bangladesh State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak at the head office of CERT-In in New Delhi on Monday. The senior officials concerned were present in the meeting, says a press release.

On the same day, the state minister visited the office of BLS International Services Limited, an Indian outsourcing service provider for government and diplomatic missions worldwide, and inspected the operations of its Customer Service Center located at Geeta Nagar, New Delhi, the release added.

Palak also held a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Col Nikhil Sinha in India.

