Wednesday, 23 August, 2023, 2:13 AM
Home Business

NBR launches EFDMS to stop VAT dodging at business outlets

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has officially launched the Electronic Fiscal Device Management System (EFDMS) at its headquarters in the city on Tuesday aimed at enhancing transparency and bolstering VAT collection avoiding tax dodging.
Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal formally launched the system as chief guest highlighting that the introduction of the innovative system in business establishments throughout the country would seal evading VAT payment at retailers shops. The EFDMS was introduced in limited capacity in shops at different places under a pilot project.   
The EFDMS initiative to be implemented by Genex Infosys Limited, aims at streamlining VAT collection process in diverse business establishments. Genex Infosys Limited will install the EFD devises in business across various sectors, with initial deployment in Dhaka and Chittagong.
This move underscores the government's dedication to embracing technology for a more efficient and transparent VAT framework, NBR officials said.
The seamless integration of EFDMS into NBR's servers ensures direct oversight of VAT payments and collections. This digital transformation promises to expedite revenue collection while facilitating accurate record-keeping and efficient management of VAT returns.
The initiative also carries the potential to ease complexities associated with VAT payments and return filings, fostering economic progress for business owners. The NBR earlier secured installation of over 9,500 EFDMS devises in retail shops under a pilot project.
The formal inauguration took place on Tuesday. It was attended by NBR chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem, Senior Secretary of the ministry of Finance Fatima Yasmin, FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce) President Mahbubul Alam.
NBR member Dr Moinul Khan, presented the comprehensive outline of the initiative, and Shah Jalal Uddin, acting managing director & CEO of Genex Infosys Limited participated in the event.
The finance minister emphasized on this occasion the government's commitment to transparency and seamless collection of VAT under EFDMS initiative. He commended the NBR's strides in digitization of the system and praised the partnership between the government and private sector.
The minister said the initiative will potentially contribute to the transformation of Digital Bangladesh into Smart Bangladesh through enhanced revenue collection.
NBR chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem, highlighted that the EFDMS will significantly improve VAT collection and management. He emphasized the imperative of evolving VAT and tax payment systems in today's digital age.
Shah Jalal Uddin, CEO of Genex Infosys Limited, said the initiative will boost government revenues and bring economic prosperity. The ambitious plan to deploy over 300,000 EFDMS machines over the next five years reflects a concerted effort to expedite the journey towards a Smart Bangladesh.
The launch of the EFDMS marks a pivotal step towards digitaalisation and enhancing VAT collection in Bangladesh. With the collaboration between NBR and Genex Infosys Limited, the initiative promises to catalyze progress across various sectors and contribute significantly to fiscal management, Jalal said.


