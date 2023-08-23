Infinix holds grand finale of gaming championship

Video
Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Desk

Youth-empowering smartphone brand Infinix has presented a gaming championship in the country, partnering with a global gaming platform, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang(MLBB), in a bid to take Bangladesh to the world championship of electronic gaming.
The grand finale of the MLBB Bangladesh Championship (MBC) was held recently at the convention hall of the Bangladesh Shooting Sport Federation at Gulshan. The top two teams, MLT CR and Oriental Phoenix, fought rigorously for the crown, says a press release.
1024 Bangladeshi gamers in 128 teams joined the national level battle in different levels to get seats confirmed in the grand finale of the first round of the world championship.
The champion team of MBC, Oriental Phoenix, won the latest Infinix smartphones from the Note and Hot series and a big chunk of the prize money of USD 1000. This prize money was distributed among the top eight teams. 16 team members from the winning and runner-up teams will participate in the next round in Nepal.
The MLBB World Championship has been taking place since 2018, becoming an exciting global phenomenon for young gamers. For Bangladesh's team to get there, it's the first attempt; supported by Infinix for the development ofthe youth and e-sports in Bangladesh.
If won the Nepal battle, one team from Bangladesh will go to the M5 Wild Card Championship set to be held in Malaysia to fight with champions from eight regions from all over the world. The final battle, the M5 World Championship, will take place in the Philippines.
Hundreds of gamers and gaming enthusiasts were present at the pompous event to cheer-up the participants of the MBC grand finale. Top officials from Infinix and the Bangladesh Youth Development and Electronic Sports Association (BYDESA) handed the prizes to the winners.



