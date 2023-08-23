Samsung launches smartphone Galaxy A24





The device priced at BDT 37,999 only, houses a flagship-inspired design in unique colors- light green, silver, and dark red. The display promises to offer an immersive and engaging visual experience. Besides, the 1000nits brightness will allow users to seamlessly watch content all day, even in extreme sunlight, says a press release.

When it comes to the camera, the phone boasts a 50MP OIS main camera, 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and 13MP front camera. Whether it is high-quality portraits, trending selfies, versatile photography, or clear videos, the new Galaxy A24 offers all. Additionally, the device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with super-fast charging. Samsung fans can now play games or watch movies at their hearts' content without excessively worrying about battery life. Apart from all these features, Galaxy A24 brings Helio G99 6nm processor, side fingerprint, and numerous other impressive specifications.

Md Muyeedur Rahman, Head of MX Business, Samsung Mobile, said, "Samsung is excited to launch the latest Galaxy A24 in the Bangladesh market. We believe that users will definitely enjoy using this smartphone and its amazing features."

