China surprises with modest rate cut amid growing yuan risks

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Aug 22: China cut its one-year benchmark lending rate on Monday as authorities seek to ramp up efforts to stimulate credit demand, but surprised markets by keeping the five-year rate unchanged amid broader concerns about a rapidly weakening currency.
The recovery in the world's second-largest economy has lost steam due to a worsening property slump, weak consumer spending and tumbling credit growth, adding to the case for authorities to release more policy stimulus.
However, downward pressure on the yuan means Beijing has limited room for deeper monetary easing, analysts say, as a further widening of China's yield differentials with other major economies could trigger yuan selloffs and capital flight.
The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lowered by 10 basis points to 3.45 percent from 3.55 percent previously, while the five-year LPR was left at 4.20 percent.
In a Reuters poll of 35 market watchers, all participants predicted cuts to both rates. The 10 bp cut in the one-year rate was smaller than the 15 bp cut expected by most poll respondents.
"Probably China limited the size and scope of rate cuts because they are concerned about downward pressure on the yuan," said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.    �Reuters


