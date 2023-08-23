

Southeast Bank holds training on retail loans, marketing techniques

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited inaugurated the programme.

Recognizing the market potentials of retail loan products i.e., Home Loan, Car Loan, Personal Loan, etc., scope and challenges to increase market share in retail banking towards a diversified credit portfolio of the Bank, Hossain emphasized the need for all-out effort and a relentless drive to accelerate retail loan disbursement of the bank.

Hossain also emphasized the importance of expanding the array of retail lending capabilities, aiming to elevate credit quality and, consequently, bolster profitability. The in-house day-long training event saw the active participation of 80 attendees.

