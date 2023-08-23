Video
Wednesday, 23 August, 2023, 2:12 AM
Business

Pioneer Insurance holds branch conference

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Desk

Pioneer Insurance holds branch conference

Pioneer Insurance holds branch conference

The Branch Conference of Pioneer Insurance Company Limited was held at head office in Dhaka recently, says a press release.
The Chief Executive Officer Syed Shahriyar Ahsan, DMD and Company Secretary S.M. Mizanur Rahman, Senior Officials and Branch-in-charges were participated in the conference.
Business performances up to 30 June, 2023 were reviewed and successful Marketing Officers were rewarded and also guidelines were given for the forthcoming years.
The Chief Executive Officer expressed his entire satisfaction with the business achievement of the development personnel and hope that they will try their best to continue this achievement in future. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks to the chair.


