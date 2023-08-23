Video
Lankan inflation halves to 4.6 per cent

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

COLOMBO, Aug 22: Sri Lanka's consumer inflation rate more than halved to 4.6 percent year-on-year in July, helped by falling food prices, the statistics department said on Monday.
The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) captures broader retail price inflation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month. In June consumer inflation stood at 10.8 percent. Food prices fell 2.5 percent in July from a year earlier, after rising 2.5 percent in June year-on-year, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement.
Prices for non-food items rose 10.9 percent in July after rising 18.3 percent year-on-year in June.
Since June, Sri Lanka's inflation has come down sharply from the runaway levels seen earlier, partly due to the statistical base effect, but also helped by a stronger rupee currency, which has lowered the costs of fuel, power and imported food.
Sri Lanka's $2.9-billion bailout secured from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March has topped up foreign reserves, which had dwindled to record lows in early 2022, plunging the island into its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades.
"Inflation is likely to remain under 5 percent, largely because of the high base effect. We are unlikely to see demand side pressures that could push up inflation in the next few months," said Udeeshan Jonas, chief strategist at equity research firm CAL.    �Reuters


