Wednesday, 23 August, 2023, 2:12 AM
Home Business

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Desk

Banglalink forges partnership with BiP Messenger

Banglalink has formed a strategic partnership with BiP Messenger to stand as the exclusive partner and sole entity responsible for nationwide co-branding, co-marketing, and co-promotion of BiP services.
Furthermore, Banglalink will introduce BiP-exclusive data bundles tailored specifically for its 40 million+ customers, says a press release.
BiP Messenger, enjoyed by users spanning 192 countries, is an easy-to-use instant communication app that offers fast and secure and encrypted messaging, HD quality voice and video calls, instant translation in 106 different languages and more.  
In addition to being available in Google Playstore and Apple Appstore for all smartphone users in Bangladesh to easily download and use, BiP Messenger is also available as a web version and desktop application which users can download and use from their computers and laptopsat their convenience. Moreover, Banglalink users will exclusively enjoy 1GB Free Internet for using BiP every month.
Erik Aas, CEO, Banglalink, Upanga Dutta, CCO, Banglalink and G�khan Y�ksektepe, CEO, BiP, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on behalf of their respective organizations recently. Also present online at the ceremony were other high officials of both the organizations including Kaan Terzio?lu, Group CEO, VEON Group.
Erik Aas said: "At Banglalink, we are focused on expanding our digital services to meet the dynamic needs of our customers, and partnerships are key to our growth. Our collaboration with BiP is a significant step toward achieving our goal of advancing digital communication technology in Bangladesh, which is a key step towards our digital operator strategy and vision of contributing to the development of a Smart Bangladesh."
G�khan Y�ksektepe said: "We are thrilled to see BiP gaining popularity among users in Bangladesh. Our aim is to make BiP a global communication app that offers personalized local experiences. Partnering with a prominent digital operator like Banglalink aligns with this global strategy and together, we are working to enhance BiP's presence in Bangladesh."
Banglalink remains committed to enhancing customer experiences by introducing new and improved facilities for its valued customers.


