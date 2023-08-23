StanChart, Kumudini to train next generation nurses in BD





As part of this initiative, the Bank will support 118 students from the Kumudini Nursing School & College (KNSC) in their journey to complete their formal education and attain their Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Nursing from the institution over the course of the next 18 months.

The agreement between the two organizations was signed by Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, StanChart and Rajiv Prasad Shaha, Chairman and Managing Director, Kumudini.

Under the agreement the graduates will be guaranteed employment at the Kumudini Hospital for a term of at least two years - enabling all beneficiaries to gain practical work experience and hone their skills, says a press release.

Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, the Bank's flagship community engagement programme, is designed to help the next generation to learn, earn, and grow. Facilitating healthcare is a core focus for institutions nationwide, while driving education is integral to the Bank's Futuremakers initiative.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy said: ". Developing employable skills is a core focus area for Standard Chartered. Kumudini Welfare Trust's commitment to guaranteeing two years of employment for students from the Kumudini Nursing School & College is essential in advancing women's representation in the workforce."

Rajiv Prasad Shaha said: "Kumudini has been training nurses since late 1943, beginning with a batch of five British trainer nurses who started providing services at Kumudini Hospital and concurrently training the local womenfolk. Since then, Kumudini has come a long way, becoming one of the first in the private sector to offer B. Sc. Nursing courses, as well as the first to offer M. Sc. Nursing courses."

As the nation's long-term partner in progress, StanChart has consistently been linked to Bangladesh's inspiring story of growth and resilience for more than 118 years by investing in communities, expanding the reach and scale of services to promote greater inclusion, and creating new opportunities for stakeholders.

Founded in 1947, the Kumudini is one of the oldest and largest charitable organisations in Bangladesh. The Kumudini Nursing School & College - a sister concern of the Trust - is dedicated to teaching and training prospective nurses. Kumudini Hospital is private hospital in Tangail that is managed by Kumudini Welfare Trust. The hospital is funded by the Trust and provides free healthcare.

