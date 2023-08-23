Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 August, 2023, 2:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

StanChart, Kumudini to train next generation nurses in BD

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Desk

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) has partnered with Kumudini Welfare Trust of Bengal (BD) Limited (Kumudini ) to train and provide employment opportunities for the next generation of Bangladeshi nurses.
As part of this initiative, the Bank will support 118 students from the Kumudini Nursing School & College (KNSC) in their journey to complete their formal education and attain their Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Nursing from the institution over the course of the next 18 months.
The agreement between the two organizations was signed by Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, StanChart and Rajiv Prasad Shaha, Chairman and Managing Director, Kumudini.
Under the agreement the graduates will be guaranteed employment at the Kumudini Hospital for a term of at least two years - enabling all beneficiaries to gain practical work experience and hone their skills, says a press release.
Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, the Bank's flagship community engagement programme, is designed to help the next generation to learn, earn, and grow. Facilitating healthcare is a core focus for institutions nationwide, while driving education is integral to the Bank's Futuremakers initiative.
StanChart is working with Kumudini Welfare Trust and its sister concerns to make an impact by providing access to quality health education - especially for young women from communities in need, who might otherwise not have been able to pursue a career in nursing.
Naser Ezaz Bijoy said: ". Developing employable skills is a core focus area for Standard Chartered. Kumudini Welfare Trust's commitment to guaranteeing two years of employment for students from the Kumudini Nursing School & College is essential in advancing women's representation in the workforce."
Rajiv Prasad Shaha said: "Kumudini has been training nurses since late 1943, beginning with a batch of five British trainer nurses who started providing services at Kumudini Hospital and concurrently training the local womenfolk. Since then, Kumudini has come a long way, becoming one of the first in the private sector to offer B. Sc. Nursing courses, as well as the first to offer M. Sc. Nursing courses."
As the nation's long-term partner in progress, StanChart has consistently been linked to Bangladesh's inspiring story of growth and resilience for more than 118 years by investing in communities, expanding the reach and scale of services to promote greater inclusion, and creating new opportunities for stakeholders.
Founded in 1947, the Kumudini is one of the oldest and largest charitable organisations in Bangladesh. The Kumudini Nursing School & College - a sister concern of the Trust - is dedicated to teaching and training prospective nurses. Kumudini Hospital is private hospital in Tangail that is managed by Kumudini Welfare Trust. The hospital is funded by the Trust and provides free healthcare.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FBCCI, IOFS join hands to expand global halal market
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Ctg port now regional cargo transportation hub: CPA
BD, India keen to work together against cyber threats
NBR launches EFDMS to stop VAT dodging at business outlets
Infinix holds grand finale of gaming championship
Samsung launches smartphone Galaxy A24
Onion import thru Hili land port falls as India imposes export duty


Latest News
AFC Cup Football: Mohun Bagan advance to group stage eliminating Dhaka Abahani
Online gambling app: App developer, admin among 3 arrested
Thai parliament elects Srettha Thavisin as PM
BRICS summit of emerging economies to begin in South Africa
BNP secretary general is spokesman of Aug 21 killers: Hasan
Child drowns in C'nawabganj pond
Youth dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
BNP's black-flag processions in Dhaka on Friday, mass processions on Saturday
Man City manager Guardiola to miss two matches after back surgery
Dengue death toll rises to 493
Most Read News
Natural medicine gaining traction
PM off to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit
Tarique was mastermind: Quader
Economists assess post-pandemic challenges in emerging markets
ILO’s social security standard for labours
Niko graft case hearing deferred to Sept 12
Russian FM likely to visit Bangladesh in September
Two college students killed being hit by truck in Ctg
Raushan declares herself as JaPa chairman in GM Quader's absence
Police don't make political statements: IGP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft