Wednesday, 23 August, 2023, 2:11 AM
Home Business

Anzara keen to expand fashion business in BD

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Anzara Bangladesh Ltd, an apparel and fashion retailer, registered with the registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC) in Bangladesh.

Founded by young woman entrepreneur Naureen Iman Era in 2012, Anzara Bangladesh Ltd emerged as a beacon of fashion and design in the vibrant country of Bangladesh.

In 2016, Anzara was launched as an online startup. By the year 2019, two of its stores, presenting unique collections, were opened in Banani.

Naureen Iman Era said: "We have six designers, over 50 employees works in this company and I always try to mix-match to invent something new keeping the current trend in mind."

She is now planning to expand the horizons of Anzara even more.

Anzara Bangladesh Ltd specialized on designing party wear and bridal attires.  

Anzara's exquisite dresses are fit for all joyous occasions along the wedding journey. Whether it is a bachelorette party, bridal shower, engagement ceremony, mehendi, haldi, nikkah, or the grand wedding reception, Anzara has the perfect ensemble for each milestone.  

Anzara allows customers to reserve dresses in advance and provides several payment options in consideration of everyone's budget. They have it all, including designer clothing, ghagras, lehengas, salwar- kameez, kurtis, and sparkling capes.

Naureen Iman Era's Anzara Bangladesh Ltd has carved a special place in the hearts of fashion enthusiasts and brides-to-be across the nation. Through their heartfelt designs and unwavering commitment to excellence, they have not only revolutionized the bridal fashion landscape in Bangladesh but have also provided a platform for local talent to flourish.

Anzara began its journey by introducing unique party wear and semi-bridal attires that captured the essence of elegance and sophistication. The brand's distinct designs and attention to detail quickly caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts, propelling Anzara to fame in a remarkably short period of time. The overwhelming acceptance and appreciation received from customers across the nation served as a testament to the brand's dedication to quality and craftsmanship.

Bangladesh had long faced a crisis when it came to bridal wear, with many individuals having to look beyond their borders, particularly to India and Pakistan, for their dream wedding attire. Anzara aimed to change this narrative by providing exclusive outfits at a price range targeted specifically for the Bangladeshi target market.


