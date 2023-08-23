Video
BGMEA Prez meets Iraqi minster, urges for investment in BD

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has invited Iraqi businessmen to invest in Bangladesh taking the advantage of attractive policies and business environment.

He made the call when a delegation of BGMEA met Atheer Daoud Salman Al-Ghariri, Minister of Trade of the government of Iraq at the latter's office on Monday.

During the visit, the BGMEA president was accompanied by Mohammed Nasir, former BGMEA vice president, Nazrul Islam, former director, BGMEA; Sharmeen Hassan Tithi, director, Giant Group; Mohammed Shohel, and Mohd Shawket Hossain, managing director and director of Bangla Poshak Ltd and Nisher Khan, managing director, Banika Fashion Ltd.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Iraq Fazlul Bari was also present at the meeting, said a press release.  During the meeting, they held discussions about possible ways of boosting bilateral trade and investment between Bangladesh and Iraq.

They also discussed how business interactions could be stepped up to enable businessmen and investors of both countries to identify potential sectors and make investment for mutual benefits.

BGMEA President apprised the Iraqi Trade Minister about Bangladesh's increasing focus on infrastructure development, especially mega projects to upgrade road and rail connectivity alongside capacity enhancement of airports to meet the growing demand of expanding trade and industrial sectors.

He also highlighted Bangladesh's steps in attracting foreign investment like special economic zones, investment-friendly policies, improved doing business environment.

Faruque Hassan pointed at the possibility of direct shipment from Bangladesh to Iraq, saying it would reduce time and freight cost for export-import cargo between the two countries.

He underscored the need for initiating Dhaka-Baghdad direct flight to facilitate trade and called on the Iraqi trade minister to take necessary steps in this regard.

He said both countries have potential of boosting bilateral trade and investment, stressing the need for more cooperation.
Faruque Hassan also thanked Iraq for being one of those countries which recognized Bangladesh as a sovereign and independent state early after its independence.


