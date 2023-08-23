DSE, CSE to work against market destabilisation





The capital market is currently going through a critical period, both stock exchanges need to work together to overcome this crisis.

"We have to keep watching so that no one can destabilize the market ahead of elections of in Bangladesh. Classes of unscrupulous individuals are spreading various rumors about the capital market through various groups or Facebook pages on social media. These groups or pages are trying to destabilize the capital market by spreading baseless information on various issues," said Professor Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Hasan Babu, Chairman of DSE.

He also said that the current crisis of confidence among the investors should be removed from the situation, for which DSE and CSE need to work together with an action plan.

At any cost, investors and all parties involved in the capital market should make the capital market a top priority as the driving force of the country's economic development, said Asif Ibrahim, Chairman of CSE. Major Md (retired) Imdadul Islam, and other senior officials of both the stock markets were present in the meeting. �UNB

