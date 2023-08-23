Dhaka, Kathmandu sign power trade deal soon: Nepal





CHITWAN, Nepal, Aug 22: Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Shakti Bahadur Basnet, has said a power trade agreement will be soon reached with Bangladesh.Talking to journalists at the Bharatpur airport on Tuesday, he made it clear that the announcement of the agreement would also be made within this year. "Some topics remain to be formalized and this is also in the final phase. It goes into execution once the agreement is signed," the Energy Minister said.Minister Basnet further added that Nepal is going to be self-sufficient both in the dry and monsoon period, saying, "We are going to be fully self-sufficient in electricity and all the problems will be resolved after this."He claimed that the problem of over-production of electricity during the rainy season and its shortage in the dry season would be resolved very soon. He also said that works are on for making the distribution system systematic by increasing the production.Stating that the electrification which covered only 50 per cent area has been expanded to 90 per cent area, he claimed the problems seen at present would be resolved soon."The problems seen at present would be resolved in the coming dry season. The government is carrying out works of systematizing the energy production, transmission and distribution through an integrated plan," he asserted.Along with this, the topic of power trade in an accessible manner has also been linked with the integrated plan, according to the Minister. "We have been carrying out works of reforming the policy and laws for making all these topics more effective," he added. �My Republica