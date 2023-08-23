BASIC Bank Ltd now BASIC Bank PLC

As per section 11 A(a) of the Company Act, 1994 the state-owned BASIC Bank Ltd has been renamed as BASIC Bank PLC.





The decision on name change was approved by shareholders at the 3rd Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the bank held at the bank's head office in Dhaka on Tuesday, says a press release.





Professor Dr. Abul Hashem, Chairman of the bank presided over the meeting. Kamrul Hoque Maruf, Joint Secretary, Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance attended the meeting as a representative of the government as the bank's sole shareholder. Md. Anisur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of the bank delivered welcome speech.





Among others, Dr. Nahid Hossain, Dr. Md. Abdul Khaleque Khan (Freedom Fighter), Md. M. Latif Bhuiyan and, Md. Rafiqul Islam, Directors of the bank, Abu Md. Mofazzal, Deputy Managing Director, and Md. Hasan Imam, Company Secretary of BASIC Bank were also present in the meeting.