Tuesday, 22 August, 2023, 12:26 PM
Front Page

Child-killer UK nurse jailed for rest of her life

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Aug 21: A British nurse was jailed for life on Monday, with no prospect of release, for murdering seven newborn babies and attempting to kill six others while they were in her care.

Lucy Letby, 33, was convicted of killing five baby boys and two baby girls, making her the UK's most prolific child serial killer in modern history.

She was arrested following a string of baby deaths at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between June 2015 and June 2016.

The prosecution said Letby attacked her vulnerable prematurely born victims, often during night shifts, by either injecting them with air, overfeeding them with milk or poisoning them with insulin.

Following a trial that started in October, a jury at Manchester Crown Court ended more than 100 hours of deliberations on Friday.

Letby was in the dock as the jury returned the first guilty decisions earlier in August.
 
But she was not in the dock for the final verdicts and refused to come up from the cells for her sentencing on Monday.    �AFP


