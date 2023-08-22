Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 August, 2023, 12:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

9 dead, 2,197 more hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours

Cases surpass 100,000-mark

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

9 dead, 2,197 more hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours

9 dead, 2,197 more hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours

Dengue cases have surpassed the 100,000-mark in 2023, as 2,197 more people were hospitalised in the past 24 hours till Monday morning.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), this year's total dengue case count has reached 102,197.

At the same time, 9 deaths were reported across the country taking the death toll to 485 since the beginning of the year.

Of the new patients, 872 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country.

A total of 7,686 dengue patients, including 3,607 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 94,020 recoveries this year.

Meanwhile, August has been regarded as the deadliest month of the outbreak this year with 50,359 cases and 234 fatalities.

The World Health Organisation on Friday called for efforts to control the mosquito vector population and minimize individual exposure such as using mosquito repellents and wearing long-sleeved clothes.     

The UN health agency assessed the dengue risk at the national level as "High", primarily due to the escalating case numbers, high case fatality rate, and the extensive geographical distribution of cases.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BRICS Summit kicks off today
Child-killer UK nurse jailed for rest of her life
9 dead, 2,197 more hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours
ACC files case against ex-VC of JUST
AL leader found dead in Cox's Bazar hotel
It was a state-sponsored conspiracy to kill Hasina, witness Nazib recalls
600 BNP men sued in Habiganj
Execute verdict against Aug 21 grenade attackers: MCSF


Latest News
Rains likely in Dhaka, other divisions in 24 hrs
Sylhet Osmani Medical intern doctors on strike protesting attack, 4 detained
Richardson trumps Jamaicans for stunning women's 100m gold
PM writes Biden, expresses deep sadness over Maui wildfire
Two held with Yaba pills in Sirajganj
Dhaka's air quality still in 'moderate' range this morning
PM off to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit
Shakib seeks prayers from expatriates for Asia Cup, World Cup
Russian FM likely to visit Bangladesh in September
Two college students killed being hit by truck in Ctg
Most Read News
Indo-Bangla transit bearing fruit
Tamim starts batting practice
College student commits suicide jumping off roof in city
Regent's Shahed jailed for 3 yrs in graft case
DU student found hanging
PM pays tribute to August 21 grenade attack victims
Mushtaque barred from entering school ground, SC orders
Technical glitch again disrupts metro rail services for an hour
Property Expo 2023 starts in the city
EU continues to beef up its global sanctions policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft