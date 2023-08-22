

9 dead, 2,197 more hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours



According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), this year's total dengue case count has reached 102,197.



At the same time, 9 deaths were reported across the country taking the death toll to 485 since the beginning of the year.

Of the new patients, 872 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country.



A total of 7,686 dengue patients, including 3,607 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.



So far, the DGHS has recorded 94,020 recoveries this year.



Meanwhile, August has been regarded as the deadliest month of the outbreak this year with 50,359 cases and 234 fatalities.



The World Health Organisation on Friday called for efforts to control the mosquito vector population and minimize individual exposure such as using mosquito repellents and wearing long-sleeved clothes.



The UN health agency assessed the dengue risk at the national level as "High", primarily due to the escalating case numbers, high case fatality rate, and the extensive geographical distribution of cases. �UNB



