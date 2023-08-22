ACC files case against ex-VC of JUST







Deputy director of ACC Al Amin filed the case with Jessore District Coordinated Office, deputy director (Public Relations) Muhammad Arif Sadek told UNB.



According to the case, an allegation of embezzlement of TK 61 lakh 31 thousand 732 has been made in the case. Apart from Abdus Sattar, the other accused are- Deputy Director (Planning and Development) of the University Abdur Rauf and former pro vice-chancellor of Islamic University Md. Kamal Uddin.

According to the recruitment circular of 2009, Abdur Rauf applied for the post of Assistant Director (Planning and Development). Vice-chancellor Md. Abdus Sattar served as the president of the three-member selection board formed for the appointment. Another member of the selection board was the pro vice-chancellor of the Islamic University Kamal Uddin, The oral examination was conducted on August 22 of that year. At this time an oral examination of three more candidates was taken. But no one passed.



On the other hand, the Selection Board illegally tried to appoint Abdur Rauf first as Assistant Director despite having no prior experience as a Planning and Development Officer as per the terms of the notification. Later recommended for appointment to the post of Section Officer (Grade-I, Planning & Development) taking into account the lack of experience. Former Vice-Chancellor Abdus Sattar as the President of the Board of Regents took the final decision to appoint him as Section Officer without an open circular.



Abdur Rauf was illegally appointed as a section officer while he was working with various benefits including selection grade and was appointed as assistant director (planning and development) in 2014 and as deputy director (planning and development) in 2014 and is still working in the university.



From October 2009 to June 2022, his salary and allowances were embezzled with a total of Tk 61.31 lakh. �UNB



