AL leader found dead in Cox's Bazar hotel







The deceased, Saif Uddin, 47, was a member of ruling Awami League's Cox's Bazar municipality unit and a resident of Ghonaparea of Sadar upazila of the district.



Hotel authorities said Saif and another unknown person came to their hotel on Sunday afternoon and booked room No-208 in the name of Saif.

The body of Saif was found lying in the room on Monday morning and police were informed, they said, adding that they don't know when the unknown person left the hotel.



Mizanur Rahman, additional superintendent of district police, said on information they recovered the blood-stained body from the room.



The body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said, adding that the body bore marks of injuries and his hands were tied.



Family members and relatives of the deceased said he had no enmity with anyone.



Mahbubur Rahman, mayor of Cox's Bazar municipality and a local AL leader, demanded the arrest and punishment of the killers of Saif. �UNB



