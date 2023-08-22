Video
Home Front Page

Clash With Cops

600 BNP men sued in Habiganj

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

HABIGANJ, Aug 21: Two cases have been filed against 600 leaders and activists of BNP in connection with Saturday's clash between BNP and police at Sayestanagar in the district town that left over 150 people injured.

Khorshed Alam, and Wazed Gazi, sub-inspectors of Habiganj Sadar Model Police Station filed the two cases against 600 leaders and activists of BNP including 90 identified people for assaulting police and under Explosive Substance Act on Tuesday, said Mohammad Badiuzzaman, Inspector (investigation) of the police station.

Senior joint convener of Habiganj District unit BNP and former municipality mayor GK Gaus was accused in the two cases.

According to the case statement, over 150 people including officer-in-charge of Sadar Model Police Station Ajay Chandra Deb, nine other policemen were injured in a clash between BNP leaders and activists and police centering BNP's road march programme at Sayestanagar on Saturday.

So far, 16 people have been arrested, said Inspector Badiuzzaman.    �UNB


