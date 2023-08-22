Execute verdict against Aug 21 grenade attackers: MCSF





Muktijuddher Chetonai Sangbadik Forum (MCSF) on Monday demanded execution of the judgment against the defendants of August 21 grenade attack on Awami League's anti terrorism rally.



Muktijuddher Chetonai Sangbadik Forum leaders made the demand at a meeting of the forum chaired by Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury at National Press Club.





The leaders of the forum strongly condemned the attack and demanded execution of the judgment against the defendants as soon as possible.



The forum's press release said, "24 Awami League leaders and activists were killed in the grenade attack, carried out on the orders of the top leaders of BNP-Jamaat government. Including Sheikh Hasina many Awami League leaders as well as journalists were injured at the attack."



"We believe BNP-Jamaat government was responsible for the dreadful attack," the press release said.



The forum leaders demanded execution of the verdict against Tarique Rahman and the then State Minister for Home Lutfozzaman Babar.



At the same time they called upon the people of the country and all the forces that believe in the spirit of the Liberation War to condemn anti liberation forces.



The meeting was addressed by, among others, former National Press Club President Muhammad Safiqur Rahman and former National Press Club President Saiful Alam and former press club General Secretary Swapan Saha, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) President Omar Faruque, President of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) Sohel Haider Chowdhury, DUJ General Secretary Akhter Hossain, President of the National Press Club Farida Yasmin and General Secretary Shyamal Dutta, former BFUJ President Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul and Molla Jalal, former BFUJ secretaries general Abul Kalam Azad and Abdul Jalil Bhuiya, former president of DUJ Abu Jafar Shurja and General Secretary Sajjad Alam Tapu.



