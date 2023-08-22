Sri Lanka repays $50m to BD







Bangladesh Bank received the first installment of repayment on August 17, Md Mezbaul Haque, Executive Director and Spokesman of the central bank, told The Daily Observer.



Sri Lanka will repay the 2nd installment within August 30, he said.

However, Mezbahul Haque did not say how much Sri Lanka will pay as the second installment.



He said the central bank hopes that Sri Lanka will repay the entire $200 million by September.



Bangladesh had lent the money to Sri Lanka in three installments under a currency swap agreement.



The first installment of $50 million credit was given to Sri Lanka on August 17, the second installment of $100 million on August 30 and $50 million in September 2021.



Sri Lanka repaid $50 million to Bangladesh, as the first of four installments of $200 million credit Bangladesh had given to the island republic in 2021.Bangladesh Bank received the first installment of repayment on August 17, Md Mezbaul Haque, Executive Director and Spokesman of the central bank, told The Daily Observer.Sri Lanka will repay the 2nd installment within August 30, he said.However, Mezbahul Haque did not say how much Sri Lanka will pay as the second installment.He said the central bank hopes that Sri Lanka will repay the entire $200 million by September.Bangladesh had lent the money to Sri Lanka in three installments under a currency swap agreement.The first installment of $50 million credit was given to Sri Lanka on August 17, the second installment of $100 million on August 30 and $50 million in September 2021.