Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 August, 2023, 12:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

It's crime to keep silence about crimes: HC

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

The High Court Division on Monday said in an observation that it's also a crime to maintain silence after seeing, knowing and hearing that crime had been committed.

A bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu also said in an observation that those involved in money laundering have mental illness.

The bench made the observations when Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Syed Syedul Haque Suman applied to become a party to a case, in which the  bench issued a suo moto rule asking government authorities to probe the allegations of running offshore business in different countries including Singapore by S Alam Group without taking permission from Bangladesh Bank.

However, the HC bench kept the application without allowing him to become a party in the case.

During the hearing, the bench said that it is a crime to keep silence after seeing, knowing and hearing that crime had been committed. It is not a good practice to remain silent on issues like corruption and money laundering.

"We cannot close our eyes after seeing these issues. We have to be vocal against corruption for the sake of the nation," the bench noted.

However, the bench said that if something is done to harm someone unjustly, they would not be exempted.

The court said, "It is our responsibility to raise our voice for the sake of the country and the nation, if we do not believe in Allah, we will have to answer on the Day of Judgment."

At one stage, the bench said, "Recently, it is seen that whenever a verdict goes against someone, the court is attacked and commented on. It is called formal judgment. It is embarrassing for us."

Senior lawyer Ahsanul Karim represented S Alam Group while Deputy Attorney General Saifuddin Khaled appeared for the state and Barrister Syed Syedul Haque Sumon moved his petition.

On August 4, the Daily Star published a report on S Alam's money laundering. When this report was brought to the notice of the court, the High Court Division ordered to investigate into the allegations of money laundering by S Alam Group and submit the report.

In a suo moto move, the bench had on August 6 ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate allegations against S Alam Group that it had siphoned $1 billion to different countries, including Singapore.

The bench ordered the ACC to submit a report within two months. The bench also asked Bangladesh Bank and its Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) to submit report whether or not the siphoned money was invested abroad with their approval.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BRICS Summit kicks off today
Child-killer UK nurse jailed for rest of her life
9 dead, 2,197 more hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours
ACC files case against ex-VC of JUST
AL leader found dead in Cox's Bazar hotel
It was a state-sponsored conspiracy to kill Hasina, witness Nazib recalls
600 BNP men sued in Habiganj
Execute verdict against Aug 21 grenade attackers: MCSF


Latest News
Rains likely in Dhaka, other divisions in 24 hrs
Sylhet Osmani Medical intern doctors on strike protesting attack, 4 detained
Richardson trumps Jamaicans for stunning women's 100m gold
PM writes Biden, expresses deep sadness over Maui wildfire
Two held with Yaba pills in Sirajganj
Dhaka's air quality still in 'moderate' range this morning
PM off to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit
Shakib seeks prayers from expatriates for Asia Cup, World Cup
Russian FM likely to visit Bangladesh in September
Two college students killed being hit by truck in Ctg
Most Read News
Indo-Bangla transit bearing fruit
Tamim starts batting practice
College student commits suicide jumping off roof in city
Regent's Shahed jailed for 3 yrs in graft case
DU student found hanging
PM pays tribute to August 21 grenade attack victims
Mushtaque barred from entering school ground, SC orders
Technical glitch again disrupts metro rail services for an hour
Property Expo 2023 starts in the city
EU continues to beef up its global sanctions policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft