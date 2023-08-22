It's crime to keep silence about crimes: HC







A bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu also said in an observation that those involved in money laundering have mental illness.



The bench made the observations when Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Syed Syedul Haque Suman applied to become a party to a case, in which the bench issued a suo moto rule asking government authorities to probe the allegations of running offshore business in different countries including Singapore by S Alam Group without taking permission from Bangladesh Bank.

However, the HC bench kept the application without allowing him to become a party in the case.



During the hearing, the bench said that it is a crime to keep silence after seeing, knowing and hearing that crime had been committed. It is not a good practice to remain silent on issues like corruption and money laundering.



"We cannot close our eyes after seeing these issues. We have to be vocal against corruption for the sake of the nation," the bench noted.



However, the bench said that if something is done to harm someone unjustly, they would not be exempted.



The court said, "It is our responsibility to raise our voice for the sake of the country and the nation, if we do not believe in Allah, we will have to answer on the Day of Judgment."



At one stage, the bench said, "Recently, it is seen that whenever a verdict goes against someone, the court is attacked and commented on. It is called formal judgment. It is embarrassing for us."



Senior lawyer Ahsanul Karim represented S Alam Group while Deputy Attorney General Saifuddin Khaled appeared for the state and Barrister Syed Syedul Haque Sumon moved his petition.



On August 4, the Daily Star published a report on S Alam's money laundering. When this report was brought to the notice of the court, the High Court Division ordered to investigate into the allegations of money laundering by S Alam Group and submit the report.



In a suo moto move, the bench had on August 6 ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate allegations against S Alam Group that it had siphoned $1 billion to different countries, including Singapore.



The bench ordered the ACC to submit a report within two months. The bench also asked Bangladesh Bank and its Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) to submit report whether or not the siphoned money was invested abroad with their approval.



