Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 August, 2023, 12:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

EC to encourage online nomination paper filing:  EC Secy

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) will encourage the candidates to submit their nomination papers online for the upcoming general election to reduce hassles  and risks of physically dropping their papers.

However, the EC is likely to reduce the number of local election monitoring organisations by a half during the 12th general election, according to EC Secretary Jahangir Alam.

After a meeting of election commissioners held at the EC office at Agargaon in the capital, the EC Secretary told reporters that there was a provision in the law to submit nomination papers online.

It was decided to add the matter to the election conducting rules, he said, adding, that the EC will encourage candidates to file nomination papers online, but, it would not possible now to make it mandatory.

He said a bill on remunerations and privileges of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (EC) was approved at the meeting.

Jahangir said the law is just the Bangla translation of the existing The Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners (Remuneration and Privileges) Ordinance 1983. There were no changes in the draft law. Now it will be sent to law ministry for vetting and next steps.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BRICS Summit kicks off today
Child-killer UK nurse jailed for rest of her life
9 dead, 2,197 more hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours
ACC files case against ex-VC of JUST
AL leader found dead in Cox's Bazar hotel
It was a state-sponsored conspiracy to kill Hasina, witness Nazib recalls
600 BNP men sued in Habiganj
Execute verdict against Aug 21 grenade attackers: MCSF


Latest News
Rains likely in Dhaka, other divisions in 24 hrs
Sylhet Osmani Medical intern doctors on strike protesting attack, 4 detained
Richardson trumps Jamaicans for stunning women's 100m gold
PM writes Biden, expresses deep sadness over Maui wildfire
Two held with Yaba pills in Sirajganj
Dhaka's air quality still in 'moderate' range this morning
PM off to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit
Shakib seeks prayers from expatriates for Asia Cup, World Cup
Russian FM likely to visit Bangladesh in September
Two college students killed being hit by truck in Ctg
Most Read News
Indo-Bangla transit bearing fruit
Tamim starts batting practice
College student commits suicide jumping off roof in city
Regent's Shahed jailed for 3 yrs in graft case
DU student found hanging
PM pays tribute to August 21 grenade attack victims
Mushtaque barred from entering school ground, SC orders
Technical glitch again disrupts metro rail services for an hour
Property Expo 2023 starts in the city
EU continues to beef up its global sanctions policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft