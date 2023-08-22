EC to encourage online nomination paper filing:  EC Secy







However, the EC is likely to reduce the number of local election monitoring organisations by a half during the 12th general election, according to EC Secretary Jahangir Alam.



After a meeting of election commissioners held at the EC office at Agargaon in the capital, the EC Secretary told reporters that there was a provision in the law to submit nomination papers online.

It was decided to add the matter to the election conducting rules, he said, adding, that the EC will encourage candidates to file nomination papers online, but, it would not possible now to make it mandatory.



He said a bill on remunerations and privileges of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (EC) was approved at the meeting.



Jahangir said the law is just the Bangla translation of the existing The Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners (Remuneration and Privileges) Ordinance 1983. There were no changes in the draft law. Now it will be sent to law ministry for vetting and next steps.

