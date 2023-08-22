PM likely to open for traffic movement in Sept







Meanwhile, the Planning Ministry had approved the revised DPP (Development Project Proposal) for Bakalia Access Road due to change of alignment of the road. CHATTOGRAM, Aug 21: The Bakalia Access Road constructed under the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) is expected to be opened for traffic movement in September.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to open the road."The access road is now fully ready for opening for the traffic movement," Engineer Kazi Kader Neawz Project Director told the Daily Observer.The road has been implemented under the supervision of the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) at an estimated cost of Tk 206 crore. The road will connect Sirajuddowla Road with the Shah Amanat 3rd Karnaphuli Bridge through Bakalia. The construction was targeted to be completed by June 2019.But a retired Army Colonel had constructed a high rise building just on the alignment of the Access Road that had delayed the completion of the project on time.The CDA had earlier constituted a five-member inquiry committee to investigate the construction of the high rise building on the alignment of the road.The said committee submitted the report on September 16 in 2020 last mentioning four proposals.The investigation committee held the meeting both the owners of the high rise building and the CDA officials responsible for the construction of the building just on the alignment of the road, the Project Director as well as to find out an alternative way avoiding the high rise building.Earlier the CUET expert team had submitted their report on the alternative alignment of Bakalia Access Road of the CDA.With the basis of the CUET report, the CDA management has decided to revise the DPP.Meanwhile, the Planning Ministry had approved the revised DPP (Development Project Proposal) for Bakalia Access Road due to change of alignment of the road.