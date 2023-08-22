|
Sabotage Case
6 Jamaat-Shibir men jailed for 3yrs
|
A Dhaka court on Monday sentenced six Jamaat-Shibir men to three years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) each, in a sabotage case filed with Tejgaon Thana nearly ten years ago.
The court also fined them five thousand taka each; in default suffer three months more in jail.
Metropolitan Magistrate Saiful Islam delivered the judgement on Monday.
The convicts are - Aurangzeb, Ishak, Didar Hossen Sajeeb, Yusuf Ali, Mujahidul Islam and Sultan Mahmud .
Among the six convicts Aurangzeb and Ishak were in bail and also appeared in the morning but during the pronouncement of the judgement, they went on hiding.