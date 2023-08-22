Video
Home Back Page

Sabotage Case

6 Jamaat-Shibir men jailed for 3yrs

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Monday sentenced six Jamaat-Shibir men to three years of rigorous imprisonment (RI)  each, in a sabotage case filed  with Tejgaon Thana nearly ten years ago.

The court also fined them five thousand taka each; in default suffer three months more in jail.

Metropolitan Magistrate   Saiful Islam delivered the judgement on Monday.

The convicts are - Aurangzeb, Ishak, Didar Hossen Sajeeb, Yusuf Ali, Mujahidul Islam and Sultan Mahmud .

Among the six convicts Aurangzeb and Ishak were in bail and also appeared in the morning but during the pronouncement of the judgement, they went on hiding.


