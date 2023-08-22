6 Jamaat-Shibir men jailed for 3yrs







The court also fined them five thousand taka each; in default suffer three months more in jail.



Metropolitan Magistrate Saiful Islam delivered the judgement on Monday.

The convicts are - Aurangzeb, Ishak, Didar Hossen Sajeeb, Yusuf Ali, Mujahidul Islam and Sultan Mahmud .



Among the six convicts Aurangzeb and Ishak were in bail and also appeared in the morning but during the pronouncement of the judgement, they went on hiding.



A Dhaka court on Monday sentenced six Jamaat-Shibir men to three years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) each, in a sabotage case filed with Tejgaon Thana nearly ten years ago.The court also fined them five thousand taka each; in default suffer three months more in jail.Metropolitan Magistrate Saiful Islam delivered the judgement on Monday.The convicts are - Aurangzeb, Ishak, Didar Hossen Sajeeb, Yusuf Ali, Mujahidul Islam and Sultan Mahmud .Among the six convicts Aurangzeb and Ishak were in bail and also appeared in the morning but during the pronouncement of the judgement, they went on hiding.