Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 August, 2023, 12:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Illegal Wealth

Regent’s chair Shahed jailed for 3 years

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Court Correspondent

A  court in Dhaka  on Monday  sentenced Mohammad Shahed Karim, chairman of Regent Group, to three years' imprisonment in a case filed for amassing  illegal wealth worth Tk 1.69 crore.

Special Judge Prodip Kumar Roy of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-7 delivered the judgement in presence of Shahed at the courtroom, said ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.

The judge ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate Tk 1.69 crore, in favour of the state.

The court recorded statements of 12 prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Farid Ahmed Patwary filed the case against Shahed with its Dhaka Integrated Office-1 on March 1 in  2021, for his alleged involvement in acquiring illegal wealth.

The ACC submitted chargesheet against Shahed on February 2 after an investigation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM likely to open for traffic movement in Sept
6 Jamaat-Shibir men jailed for 3yrs
Regent’s chair Shahed jailed for 3 years
None of BNP involved in August 21 grenade attack: Fakhrul
4 killed in B’baria road accident
19th anniv of August 21 grenade attack observed
GM Quader reiterates call for holding all-party dialogue to resolve issue
Tarique was mastermind: Quader


Latest News
Rains likely in Dhaka, other divisions in 24 hrs
Sylhet Osmani Medical intern doctors on strike protesting attack, 4 detained
Richardson trumps Jamaicans for stunning women's 100m gold
PM writes Biden, expresses deep sadness over Maui wildfire
Two held with Yaba pills in Sirajganj
Dhaka's air quality still in 'moderate' range this morning
PM off to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit
Shakib seeks prayers from expatriates for Asia Cup, World Cup
Russian FM likely to visit Bangladesh in September
Two college students killed being hit by truck in Ctg
Most Read News
Indo-Bangla transit bearing fruit
Tamim starts batting practice
College student commits suicide jumping off roof in city
Regent's Shahed jailed for 3 yrs in graft case
DU student found hanging
PM pays tribute to August 21 grenade attack victims
Mushtaque barred from entering school ground, SC orders
Technical glitch again disrupts metro rail services for an hour
Property Expo 2023 starts in the city
EU continues to beef up its global sanctions policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft