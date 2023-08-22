Regent’s chair Shahed jailed for 3 years







Special Judge Prodip Kumar Roy of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-7 delivered the judgement in presence of Shahed at the courtroom, said ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.



The judge ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate Tk 1.69 crore, in favour of the state.

The court recorded statements of 12 prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case.



Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Farid Ahmed Patwary filed the case against Shahed with its Dhaka Integrated Office-1 on March 1 in 2021, for his alleged involvement in acquiring illegal wealth.



The ACC submitted chargesheet against Shahed on February 2 after an investigation.



