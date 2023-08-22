None of BNP involved in August 21 grenade attack: Fakhrul





BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Monday that none from BNP was involved in the August-21 grenade attack and described the trial of August-21 grenade attack case as a stage managed drama.



Speaking at a press conference at the BNP Naya Paltan Central office he said, "Without any proper investigation Tarique Rahman and other BNP leaders were included in the case out of political vengeance."





He said, "Retired police officer Abdul Kahar Akhand, who sought Awami League nomination in the election, was re-appointed and made the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case. That gentleman included Tarique Rahman's name in the FIR."



Fakhrul said during 145 days in police remand Mufti Hannan was forced to implicate Tarique in the case.



Later in an affidavit, Mufti Hannan denied that he mentioned Tarique as an accused in the case, said Fakhrul.



He said that, Tarique's name was not mentioned anywhere during the entire investigation. The trial process has ended.



"I would say the whole trial process was absolutely a stage-managed drama." said Fakhrul.



He demanded impartial and fair investigation and condemned the August 21 grenade attack.



He said the government was trying to make political gains by implicating BNP leaders in the case.



"We repeatedly said that Tariq Rahman, Abdus Salam Pintu and Lutfuzzaman Babar were not involved in the attack and that they were implicated in it for political reasons," he said.



Fakhrul express fears that, the Awami League government may carry out terrible incidents in the country as part of its move to eliminate the opposition and hold a manipulated election.



He said, "The fascist government is now planning to do something terrible in the country to eliminate opposition parties completely. The government has started arresting BNP leaders and activists to remove BNP and opposition parties from the field ahead of the next election."

