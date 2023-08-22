Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 August, 2023, 12:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

None of BNP involved in August 21 grenade attack: Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Monday that none from  BNP was involved in the August-21 grenade attack and described the trial of August-21 grenade attack case as a stage managed drama.  

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP Naya Paltan Central office he said, "Without any proper investigation Tarique Rahman and other BNP leaders were included in the case out of political vengeance."
He said, "Tarique's name was not there in the first three first information reports (FIRs) of the case."

He said, "Retired police officer Abdul Kahar Akhand, who sought Awami League nomination in the election, was re-appointed and made the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case. That gentleman included Tarique Rahman's name in the FIR."

Fakhrul said during 145 days in police remand Mufti Hannan was forced to implicate Tarique in the case.

Later in an affidavit, Mufti Hannan denied that he mentioned Tarique as an accused in the case, said Fakhrul.

He said that, Tarique's name was not mentioned anywhere during the entire investigation. The trial process has ended.

"I would  say the whole trial process was  absolutely a stage-managed drama." said Fakhrul.

He demanded impartial and fair investigation and condemned the August 21 grenade attack.

He said the government was trying to make  political gains by implicating BNP leaders in the case.
 
"We repeatedly said that Tariq Rahman, Abdus Salam Pintu and Lutfuzzaman Babar were not involved in the attack and that they were implicated in it for political reasons," he said.

Fakhrul express fears that, the Awami League government may carry out terrible incidents in the country as part of its move to eliminate the opposition and hold a manipulated election.

He said, "The fascist government is now planning to do something terrible in the country to eliminate opposition parties completely. The government has started arresting BNP leaders and activists to remove BNP and opposition parties from the field ahead of the next election."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM likely to open for traffic movement in Sept
6 Jamaat-Shibir men jailed for 3yrs
Regent’s chair Shahed jailed for 3 years
None of BNP involved in August 21 grenade attack: Fakhrul
4 killed in B’baria road accident
19th anniv of August 21 grenade attack observed
GM Quader reiterates call for holding all-party dialogue to resolve issue
Tarique was mastermind: Quader


Latest News
Rains likely in Dhaka, other divisions in 24 hrs
Sylhet Osmani Medical intern doctors on strike protesting attack, 4 detained
Richardson trumps Jamaicans for stunning women's 100m gold
PM writes Biden, expresses deep sadness over Maui wildfire
Two held with Yaba pills in Sirajganj
Dhaka's air quality still in 'moderate' range this morning
PM off to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit
Shakib seeks prayers from expatriates for Asia Cup, World Cup
Russian FM likely to visit Bangladesh in September
Two college students killed being hit by truck in Ctg
Most Read News
Indo-Bangla transit bearing fruit
Tamim starts batting practice
College student commits suicide jumping off roof in city
Regent's Shahed jailed for 3 yrs in graft case
DU student found hanging
PM pays tribute to August 21 grenade attack victims
Mushtaque barred from entering school ground, SC orders
Technical glitch again disrupts metro rail services for an hour
Property Expo 2023 starts in the city
EU continues to beef up its global sanctions policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft