4 killed in B’baria road accident

BRAHMANBARIA, Aug 21: Four people were killed and three others injured when a covered van hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Sohagpur bus stand in Ashuganj upazila of Brahmanbaria district on Monday.The deceased were identified as Sohel Mia, 27, son of Farid Mia, Jilani, 8, son of Nazmul Mia, Askar Mia, 60 and Ujjal, son of Rashid Mia of Kishoreganj district.Akul Chandra Biswas, officer-in-charge of Khatihata Highway Police, said the accident occurred in the afternoon when the covered van hit the stationary CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Shohagpur bus stand, leaving its three passengers dead on the spot and four others injured.Of the injured, another victim died on the way to Sadar hospital. The injured were sent to Dhaka for better treatment. �UNB