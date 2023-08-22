Video
Home Back Page

Poll Time Govt

GM Quader reiterates call for holding all-party dialogue to resolve issue

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman and Deputy Leader of Opposition GM Quader on Monday reiterated his call for holding all-party dialogue for resolving the election time government issue.

Quader reiterated his call in a telephonic interview with leading Indian daily 'The Hindu'.

Quader is in New Delhi on a three-day visit on invitation from the ruling BJP part of India.

Quader left Dhaka for the Indian capital on Sunday afternoon accompanied by his wife Sharifa Quader, MP, and his International Affairs Adviser Mashroor Mawla.

On arrival in New Delhi, in a telephonic interview with The Hindu, Quader said, "It is very important for the government to take the initiative of holding an all-party dialogue. We want an all-party dialogue to discuss the ways to ensure free and fair election."

Quader, however, did not accept BNP's the demand of polls under caretaker government. In this context, he said, "They (BNP) have been demanding caretaker government, without clarifying how the caretaker government should be constituted."

Quader made a third option, a compromise formula, to resolve the rigid position taken by the two sides. "We have a formula," he told The Hindu. "We will place it on the negotiating table when the all-party dialogue takes place."

But JP Chief Patron and Leader of the Opposition Raushan Ershad on Saturday assured Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that JP will participate in the next general election as per the constitution.

Days after hosting a high-level delegation of ruling Awami League, BJP invited the JP delegation.


« PreviousNext »

