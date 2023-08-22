Be always ready to protect independence, sovereignty of country: Army Chief







Besides, he also asked them to work alongside the people of the country during any natural calamity.



General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has given the directives while addressing in a Durbar to the army personnel working in the Ramu Cantonment in Cox's Bazar on Monday.

The Army Chief visited 10 Infantry Division and Cox's Bazar area. Meanwhile, he also inspected the various training programs going on in the units of Ramu Cantonment and gave necessary directions, says a media release of Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate.



In addition to General Officer Commanding (GOC) 10 Infantry Division and Area Commander Cox's Bazar Area, senior army officers, junior commissioned officers and other ranks of soldiers and civilian officers and employees were present. �UNB



