Aug 21 grenade attack was a heinous plot: Juba Maitri
Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 73
The grenade attack on the Awami League rally on August 21, 2004 was a heinous plot to destroy democracy and make Awami League leaderless, the political party that led the Liberation War.
Bangladesh Juba Maitri President Tauhidur Rahman and General Secretary Tapas Das said this in a joint statement on Monday.
The evil forces behind these attacks are radical anti-liberation war fundamentalist groups. Who are still involved in regular conspiracies to take Bangladesh to a reactionary mindset. The evil forces responsible for these attacks should be brought to justice and given maximum punishment.
Earlier, under the leadership of Touhidur Rahman, president of Bangladesh Juba Maitri, placed wreaths in the memory of the martyrs at the temporary altar in front of the Bangladesh Awami League office located on Bangabandhu Avenue. Vice-President of the organization MM Milton, Organizing Secretary Manwar Hossain, Publicity and Publication Secretary Manoj Baroi and others were present.