Aug 21 grenade attack was a heinous plot: Juba Maitri





The grenade attack on the Awami League rally on August 21, 2004 was a heinous plot to destroy democracy and make Awami League leaderless, the political party that led the Liberation War.



Bangladesh Juba Maitri President Tauhidur Rahman and General Secretary Tapas Das said this in a joint statement on Monday.





The evil forces behind these attacks are radical anti-liberation war fundamentalist groups. Who are still involved in regular conspiracies to take Bangladesh to a reactionary mindset. The evil forces responsible for these attacks should be brought to justice and given maximum punishment.



Earlier, under the leadership of Touhidur Rahman, president of Bangladesh Juba Maitri, placed wreaths in the memory of the martyrs at the temporary altar in front of the Bangladesh Awami League office located on Bangabandhu Avenue. Vice-President of the organization MM Milton, Organizing Secretary Manwar Hossain, Publicity and Publication Secretary Manoj Baroi and others were present.



The grenade attack on the Awami League rally on August 21, 2004 was a heinous plot to destroy democracy and make Awami League leaderless, the political party that led the Liberation War.Bangladesh Juba Maitri President Tauhidur Rahman and General Secretary Tapas Das said this in a joint statement on Monday.In the statement, they said, the killing of Bangabandhu with his family on August 15, 1975, the bomb attack in Ramna Botomule, the attack on the Udichi meeting in Jashore, the attack on the CPB meeting in Paltan, and the simultaneous bomb attack in 63 districts in 2005 were all based on the same formula.The evil forces behind these attacks are radical anti-liberation war fundamentalist groups. Who are still involved in regular conspiracies to take Bangladesh to a reactionary mindset. The evil forces responsible for these attacks should be brought to justice and given maximum punishment.Earlier, under the leadership of Touhidur Rahman, president of Bangladesh Juba Maitri, placed wreaths in the memory of the martyrs at the temporary altar in front of the Bangladesh Awami League office located on Bangabandhu Avenue. Vice-President of the organization MM Milton, Organizing Secretary Manwar Hossain, Publicity and Publication Secretary Manoj Baroi and others were present.