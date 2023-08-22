4 doctors in Khulna remain missing for 72 hours







Family members of the doctors held a press conference on Monday at Khulna BMA auditorium regarding the issue. At that time, they sought the prime minister's intervention to find their boys and girls at the earliest.



The family members said at the press conference that they visited the CID headquarters in Dhaka, but the officials didn't provide any information about where they are and why they were detained.

Meanwhile, Khulna district unit president of Bangladesh Medical Association Dr Sheikh Baharul Alam and general secretary Dr Mehedi Newaz have written a letter to Khulna Police Commissioner seeking information about the missing doctors.



Four doctors of Khulna district-Dr Luis, Dr Tisha, Dr Sharmistha and Dr Lamia-went missing last Friday. �UNB



KHULNA, Aug 21: Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is still silent about the missing four physicians, including three women doctors, in Khulna even though 72 hours have passed since their disappearance.Family members of the doctors held a press conference on Monday at Khulna BMA auditorium regarding the issue. At that time, they sought the prime minister's intervention to find their boys and girls at the earliest.The family members said at the press conference that they visited the CID headquarters in Dhaka, but the officials didn't provide any information about where they are and why they were detained.Meanwhile, Khulna district unit president of Bangladesh Medical Association Dr Sheikh Baharul Alam and general secretary Dr Mehedi Newaz have written a letter to Khulna Police Commissioner seeking information about the missing doctors.Four doctors of Khulna district-Dr Luis, Dr Tisha, Dr Sharmistha and Dr Lamia-went missing last Friday. �UNB