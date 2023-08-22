DU student ‘dies’ at Salimullah Muslim Hall







The deceased, identified as Sheikh Monjurul Islam, was a DU student in Bangla Department of 2016-17 academic session.



He was an attached student of Salimullah Muslim Hall.

It is assumed that Monjur committed suicide.



The reason is yet to be ascertained, the Daily Observer learnt from the resident students and the dormitory administration.



Confirming the death of Monjur, Provost Prof Md Iqbal Rauf Mamun told journalists that he does not know the cause of death, weather it was natural death or suicide.



