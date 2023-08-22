RAB arrests fugitive convict in city







The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a life-term sentenced convict from Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area here on Sunday night.The arrested was identified as Md Zakir Hossain alias Jony, 35, son of Shahid Mia, a resident of Chaugachha Police Station of Jashore district.Acting on a tip-off, members of RAR-2 and RAB-6 conducted a drive in the Sher-E-Bangla Nagar area and arrested him, RAB's senior assistant director (Media) Senior ASP Shihab Karim said on Monday.