54 held for consuming, selling drugs

According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted these operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis. They also detained a total of 54 drugs traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6:00am of August 20 to 6:00am on Monday. �BSS



