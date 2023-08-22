Indian nat’l held with gold at Ctg airport







The arrestee was identified as Tushar Nagin Das.



Ahsan Ullah, deputy commissioner of Chattogram Airport Customs and Intelligence Department, said Tushar landed at the airport from Sharjah by a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines in the morning and he was scheduled to go to Dhaka.

Suspecting movement of Tushar, the customs officials challenged him and seized 981 grams of gold after searching his body and luggage. �UNB



