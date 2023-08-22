APBn detains Biman staff with 68 gold bars at Dhaka airport







The detainee is Shafiqul Islam, 33, a resident of Khulna's Daulatpur Thana.



He joined Biman Bangladesh Airlines as a casual staff in 2013 and became a permanent employee in 2017.

Additional SP of Airport Armed Police (AAP) Mohammad Ziaul Haque said they detained Shafiqul Islam with the gold bars stashed around his waist around 10pm on Sunday. A Boeing 777 flight arrived at Dhaka airport at 7:30pm from Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur.



When All the staff in charge of cleaning and maintenance left the aircraft, Shafiqul went inside it at 10 pm and his movement appeared suspicious to a team of APBn agents, ASP Ziaul said. �UNB



