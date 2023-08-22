Mother, daughter die in Sylhat gas cylinder blast, 4 other injured







SYLHET, Aug 21: A woman and her daughter were killed and four members of the same family injured in a fire that broke out following the blast of a gas cylinder at Jaflong in Sylhet's Gowainghat upazila early Monday.The deceased were Jasmine Akter, 30, and daughter Sumaiya Akter, 12 while the injured were Jesmin Akter's husband Yaqub Mia, mother-in-law and two children Zubair and Junaid.The fire broke out at the shop and house of Yaqub Mia at Rasalpur village around 12:30 am following a gas cylinder blast, leaving his wife and daughter dead, said KM Nazrul Islam (OC) of Gowainghat Police Station. �UNB