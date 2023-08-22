|
Mother, daughter die in Sylhat gas cylinder blast, 4 other injured
|
SYLHET, Aug 21: A woman and her daughter were killed and four members of the same family injured in a fire that broke out following the blast of a gas cylinder at Jaflong in Sylhet's Gowainghat upazila early Monday.
The deceased were Jasmine Akter, 30, and daughter Sumaiya Akter, 12 while the injured were Jesmin Akter's husband Yaqub Mia, mother-in-law and two children Zubair and Junaid.
The fire broke out at the shop and house of Yaqub Mia at Rasalpur village around 12:30 am following a gas cylinder blast, leaving his wife and daughter dead, said KM Nazrul Islam (OC) of Gowainghat Police Station. �UNB