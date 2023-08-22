Canals must be restored to end water-logging in Dhaka







Why should Dhaka city get flooded by raining that lasts for several moments? It's monsoon, so raining is normal. But that doesn't mean that the rain should cause agony to the people walking on the streets and living in the low-lying areas.



Since canals --- the primary drainage system of the city --- are blocked, they cannot carry the huge volume of rain water generated during the monsoon. Thus almost one-third area of the city goes under water. The sewage of the open drains comes on to the road. The hassle of walking through the dirt beggars description.

This messy situation could be attributed to encroachment on the drainage canals and low-lying areas by various interest groups, inadequate drainage and pumping facilities, lack of coordination in management of facilities by various agencies, change of drainage pattern due to land development or other human interventions and in some areas insufficient cleaning of drainage passages.



There must be immediate renovation of the existing drainage system and sewerage network of the capital to address the water-logging and urban flooding problems. If not, the country's image will continue to be tarnished in the eyes of the international community as Dhaka, in a way, represents the whole Bangladesh.



Md Amran Bhuiyan

East West University





Dear SirWhy should Dhaka city get flooded by raining that lasts for several moments? It's monsoon, so raining is normal. But that doesn't mean that the rain should cause agony to the people walking on the streets and living in the low-lying areas.Since canals --- the primary drainage system of the city --- are blocked, they cannot carry the huge volume of rain water generated during the monsoon. Thus almost one-third area of the city goes under water. The sewage of the open drains comes on to the road. The hassle of walking through the dirt beggars description.This messy situation could be attributed to encroachment on the drainage canals and low-lying areas by various interest groups, inadequate drainage and pumping facilities, lack of coordination in management of facilities by various agencies, change of drainage pattern due to land development or other human interventions and in some areas insufficient cleaning of drainage passages.There must be immediate renovation of the existing drainage system and sewerage network of the capital to address the water-logging and urban flooding problems. If not, the country's image will continue to be tarnished in the eyes of the international community as Dhaka, in a way, represents the whole Bangladesh.Md Amran BhuiyanEast West University