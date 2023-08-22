Compensation for road accident victims







We whole-heartedly endorse and welcome the new scheme for road accident victims and their families.



Looking at the bigger picture, the road accident reality in Bangladesh is more than alarming. The highest number of road accident fatalities was recorded just last year with approximately 9,951 deaths caused by 6,749 road accidents, and an additional 12,356 left injured. Though rate of accidents marginally decreased this year, the death rate remains high as ever. And with less than half of 2023 remaining we are still counting.

Not to mention, indiscriminate plying of unfit vehicles, over-speeding, reckless driving, movement of low speed vehicles on highways, rampant defying of traffic rules, and poor traffic management have once more been underscored as key reasons behind growing road accidents in the country.



It is not that the aforementioned causes are new, but the million dollar question is why our road, traffic and safety authorities concern are repeatedly failing to bring down road accidents? Most important is why, strict and wider enforcement of traffic laws are manifestly missing?



More than enough discussions, recommendations, corrective measures and talk shows linked to the country's growing road accidents are ready available in the public domain by now. But these recommendations seem only to be falling in deaf ears. Moreover, it is the alarming number of motorcycle accidents which is often being reported by the media for the past three years. Nearly 40 percent of road accidents are none other than motorcycle accidents.



According to Bangladesh Passenger Welfare Association, 2,533 people were killed in motorcycle crashes last year - a staggering two and half times more than that in 2018. No wonder why Bangladesh tops the world in motorcycle crash deaths.



The point, however, more than 80 percent road accident victims and their families in the country are never or barely compensated. And the new compensation scheme in the offing would unquestionably aid accident victims.



We expect wider and unprejudiced implementation of the new compensation scheme free from all types of irregularities and corruption. In addition, the authority concern for disbursing compensation funds must ensure full accountability. Misuse or abuse of victims' compensation funds must be strictly dealt with. Deserving victims of road accidents must not be deprived or rejected from being compensated. And the media sector can play a decisive role to ensure it.



While we welcome the new scheme, we also stress on bringing down road accidents in the country by a significant margin.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been reported to launch a compensation scheme for road accident victims in October. Road, Transport and Bridges Minister has confirmed of the new scheme and also detailed out that each family of those killed in road accidents will get Taka 5 lakh as compensation, while each person for losing limbs will get compensation of Taka 3 lakh.We whole-heartedly endorse and welcome the new scheme for road accident victims and their families.Looking at the bigger picture, the road accident reality in Bangladesh is more than alarming. The highest number of road accident fatalities was recorded just last year with approximately 9,951 deaths caused by 6,749 road accidents, and an additional 12,356 left injured. Though rate of accidents marginally decreased this year, the death rate remains high as ever. And with less than half of 2023 remaining we are still counting.Not to mention, indiscriminate plying of unfit vehicles, over-speeding, reckless driving, movement of low speed vehicles on highways, rampant defying of traffic rules, and poor traffic management have once more been underscored as key reasons behind growing road accidents in the country.It is not that the aforementioned causes are new, but the million dollar question is why our road, traffic and safety authorities concern are repeatedly failing to bring down road accidents? Most important is why, strict and wider enforcement of traffic laws are manifestly missing?More than enough discussions, recommendations, corrective measures and talk shows linked to the country's growing road accidents are ready available in the public domain by now. But these recommendations seem only to be falling in deaf ears. Moreover, it is the alarming number of motorcycle accidents which is often being reported by the media for the past three years. Nearly 40 percent of road accidents are none other than motorcycle accidents.According to Bangladesh Passenger Welfare Association, 2,533 people were killed in motorcycle crashes last year - a staggering two and half times more than that in 2018. No wonder why Bangladesh tops the world in motorcycle crash deaths.The point, however, more than 80 percent road accident victims and their families in the country are never or barely compensated. And the new compensation scheme in the offing would unquestionably aid accident victims.We expect wider and unprejudiced implementation of the new compensation scheme free from all types of irregularities and corruption. In addition, the authority concern for disbursing compensation funds must ensure full accountability. Misuse or abuse of victims' compensation funds must be strictly dealt with. Deserving victims of road accidents must not be deprived or rejected from being compensated. And the media sector can play a decisive role to ensure it.While we welcome the new scheme, we also stress on bringing down road accidents in the country by a significant margin.