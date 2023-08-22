

ILO’s social security standard for labours



The COVID-19 pandemic, which originated as a public health crisis, has developed into a global social and economic crisis, with severe and potentially lasting impacts on economies, employment and livelihoods. Hundreds of thousands of jobs are now in peril. The crisis will likely inflict a tremendous human cost and in the absence of adequate social protection systems, it will exacerbate poverty and inequality, affecting even more those who are already the vulnerable.



Social security systems have proven to be powerful mechanisms to mitigate the negative impact of crises and beyond. Social security protects and empowers people, increases resilience, while at the same time it contributes to boosting economic demand and



The Social Security (Minimum Standards) Convention, 1952 (No. 102), is the flagship of all ILO social security Conventions which establishes minimum standards for all nine branches of social security. These branches are: (1) medical care; (2) sickness benefit; (3) unemployment benefit; (4) old-age benefit; (5) employment injury benefit; (6) family benefit; (7) maternity benefit; (8) invalidity benefit; and (9) survivors' benefit. It has been come into force in April 27, 1955. Bangladesh, Pakistan and India yet to ratify the convention.



This Convention covers all branches, it requires that only three of these branches be ratified by Member states, which allows for the step-by-step extension of social security coverage by ratifying countries by offering flexibility in its application, depending on their socio-economic level.



The minimum objectives of the Convention relate, for all the nine branches, to the percentage of the population protected by social security schemes, the level of the minimum benefit to be secured to protected persons, as well as to the conditions for entitlement and period of entitlement to benefits. Convention No. 102 does not prescribe how to reach these objectives but leaves certain flexibility to the member state. They can be reached through: universal schemes; social insurance schemes with earnings related or flat rate components or both; social assistance schemes.



Convention No.102 lays down that social security schemes be administered on a tripartite basis, which guarantees and strengthens social dialogue between Governments, employers and workers. Convention No.102 has been ratified by 43 ILO Member States with the most recent ratification by Albania, in 2006.



The Convention establishes also common rules of collective organization, financing and management of social security systems, as well as principles of good governance of the systems, including the representation of workers' representatives, under the general responsibility of the State.

The involvement of the social partners helps ensuring that social protection policies are legitimate, fair and adapted to the real needs and priorities of workers and employers. C102 contributes to building a culture of social dialogue particularly useful in periods of crisis.



Moreover, the 2019 General Survey , focusing on universal social protection for life in dignity and health, prepared by the Committee of Experts, which examined by ILO constituents at the International Labour Conference in 2019, covers this Recommendation.



The study observed that despite progress being achieved in a number of countries in extending social protection and providing basic social security guarantees - as shown in the General Survey, only 29% of the world population enjoys access to comprehensive social security coverage, that include the full range of benefits, from child and family benefits to old-age pensions. At regional level, figures are appalling, with only 17.8% of the population receiving at least one social protection cash benefit in Africa; while in Asia and the Pacific region this figure amounts to only 38.9%.



To mitigate the worst direct impact of this crisis, governments are expanding access to health care, as well as to emergency sickness and unemployment benefits. However, this should be just a first step. Governments must use the momentum created by the current crisis to make rapid progress toward collectively financed comprehensive, and universal social-protection systems.



Convention 102 is globally recognized as a key reference for the design of rights-based, sound and sustainable social protection systems. It sets a framework of common social security principles on which any social security system should be based. It provides guidance to countries on how to ensure effective access to health care coverage and sets minimum standards for the nine social security branches, which include sickness benefits and unemployment protection. In addition, it allows for the step-by-step extension of social security coverage by ratifying countries.



The ILO's standards framework on social security is unique: they set out minimum standards of protection to guide the development of benefit schemes and national social security systems, based on good practices from all regions of the world. They are therefore based on the principle that there is no single model for social security, and that it is for each country to develop the required protection. For this purpose, they offer a range of options and flexibility clauses for the progressive achievement of the objective of the universal coverage of the population and of social risks through adequate benefit levels. They also set out guidance on the design, financing, implementation, governance and evaluation of social security schemes and systems, in accordance with a rights-based approach.



The principles anchored in Convention No. 102 are to guarantee defined benefits, participation of workers and employers in the administration of the schemes. The general responsibility of the state for the due provision of the benefits and the proper administration of the institutions. It recommended collective financing of the benefits by way of insurance contributions or taxation. Bangladesh already in process of introduction of Universal Pension Scheme and workers may include in the scheme to fulfil the obligations on priority basis.



The writer is a Non-Government Adviser, Bangladesh Competition Commission

Social security is a human right which responds to the universal need for protection against certain life risks and social needs. Effective social security systems guarantee income security and health protection, thereby contributing to the prevention and reduction of poverty and inequality, and the promotion of social inclusion and human dignity.The COVID-19 pandemic, which originated as a public health crisis, has developed into a global social and economic crisis, with severe and potentially lasting impacts on economies, employment and livelihoods. Hundreds of thousands of jobs are now in peril. The crisis will likely inflict a tremendous human cost and in the absence of adequate social protection systems, it will exacerbate poverty and inequality, affecting even more those who are already the vulnerable.Social security systems have proven to be powerful mechanisms to mitigate the negative impact of crises and beyond. Social security protects and empowers people, increases resilience, while at the same time it contributes to boosting economic demand andaccelerating recovery. It plays a crucial role in furthering social cohesion and inclusion, equality and social justice, as well as sustainable social and economic development.The Social Security (Minimum Standards) Convention, 1952 (No. 102), is the flagship of all ILO social security Conventions which establishes minimum standards for all nine branches of social security. These branches are: (1) medical care; (2) sickness benefit; (3) unemployment benefit; (4) old-age benefit; (5) employment injury benefit; (6) family benefit; (7) maternity benefit; (8) invalidity benefit; and (9) survivors' benefit. It has been come into force in April 27, 1955. Bangladesh, Pakistan and India yet to ratify the convention.This Convention covers all branches, it requires that only three of these branches be ratified by Member states, which allows for the step-by-step extension of social security coverage by ratifying countries by offering flexibility in its application, depending on their socio-economic level.The minimum objectives of the Convention relate, for all the nine branches, to the percentage of the population protected by social security schemes, the level of the minimum benefit to be secured to protected persons, as well as to the conditions for entitlement and period of entitlement to benefits. Convention No. 102 does not prescribe how to reach these objectives but leaves certain flexibility to the member state. They can be reached through: universal schemes; social insurance schemes with earnings related or flat rate components or both; social assistance schemes.Convention No.102 lays down that social security schemes be administered on a tripartite basis, which guarantees and strengthens social dialogue between Governments, employers and workers. Convention No.102 has been ratified by 43 ILO Member States with the most recent ratification by Albania, in 2006.The Convention establishes also common rules of collective organization, financing and management of social security systems, as well as principles of good governance of the systems, including the representation of workers' representatives, under the general responsibility of the State.The involvement of the social partners helps ensuring that social protection policies are legitimate, fair and adapted to the real needs and priorities of workers and employers. C102 contributes to building a culture of social dialogue particularly useful in periods of crisis.Moreover, the 2019 General Survey , focusing on universal social protection for life in dignity and health, prepared by the Committee of Experts, which examined by ILO constituents at the International Labour Conference in 2019, covers this Recommendation.The study observed that despite progress being achieved in a number of countries in extending social protection and providing basic social security guarantees - as shown in the General Survey, only 29% of the world population enjoys access to comprehensive social security coverage, that include the full range of benefits, from child and family benefits to old-age pensions. At regional level, figures are appalling, with only 17.8% of the population receiving at least one social protection cash benefit in Africa; while in Asia and the Pacific region this figure amounts to only 38.9%.To mitigate the worst direct impact of this crisis, governments are expanding access to health care, as well as to emergency sickness and unemployment benefits. However, this should be just a first step. Governments must use the momentum created by the current crisis to make rapid progress toward collectively financed comprehensive, and universal social-protection systems.Convention 102 is globally recognized as a key reference for the design of rights-based, sound and sustainable social protection systems. It sets a framework of common social security principles on which any social security system should be based. It provides guidance to countries on how to ensure effective access to health care coverage and sets minimum standards for the nine social security branches, which include sickness benefits and unemployment protection. In addition, it allows for the step-by-step extension of social security coverage by ratifying countries.The ILO's standards framework on social security is unique: they set out minimum standards of protection to guide the development of benefit schemes and national social security systems, based on good practices from all regions of the world. They are therefore based on the principle that there is no single model for social security, and that it is for each country to develop the required protection. For this purpose, they offer a range of options and flexibility clauses for the progressive achievement of the objective of the universal coverage of the population and of social risks through adequate benefit levels. They also set out guidance on the design, financing, implementation, governance and evaluation of social security schemes and systems, in accordance with a rights-based approach.The principles anchored in Convention No. 102 are to guarantee defined benefits, participation of workers and employers in the administration of the schemes. The general responsibility of the state for the due provision of the benefits and the proper administration of the institutions. It recommended collective financing of the benefits by way of insurance contributions or taxation. Bangladesh already in process of introduction of Universal Pension Scheme and workers may include in the scheme to fulfil the obligations on priority basis.The writer is a Non-Government Adviser, Bangladesh Competition Commission