

The challenges Islam is facing now



Openly I feel it a matter of great honour to introduce myself as 'Muslim' about whom our prophet Muhammad (PBUH) stated that Muslims are brothers each other and entire Muslim community in the world is like a single person who falls all in pain if any single part of his body gets attacked like an injury in eye or head gives a sense of groaning pain throughout the body. This means any attack- physical or mental anywhere in the world is an attack on entire Muslim community, i.e. entire Muslim population will feel his pain and try utmost to help him pull through his pain. Are we characterized by any of these signs to honestly claim ourselves such Muslim today? Are we committing due justice to the charge devolved on us as Muslims? Are we saving the honour of those names going down the history as great architects of civilization? Though these questions are haunting for decades these have lately become pertinent again on the backdrop of what is going on in Kashmir; what is happening in entire India in the name of cow vigilance.



Today's Muslims' situation all over the world reminds me a tale told by my grandfather, a late police officer. As he said: there lived three strong bulls of three different colours in a deep forest where also lived a cunning wolf which was looking for suitable chance to satiate his carnivorous instinct. One day while the black bull was drinking water from a nearby well, the wolf suggested other bulls not to mix with the black one as its colour looks ugly. Being convinced on wolf's logic, other bulls left the black bull alone and the hungry wolf easily made it his prey. The opportunist wolf was looking for another occasion to set apart rest two bulls from each other. He somehow seduced the white one that white is the most superior of all colours and friendship of any white skinned other than white skinned belittles its nobility. Upon hearing the wolf the white bull began to avoid the brown one. This is how the wolf finally fulfilled his goal.

In fact Muslims are badly in need of unity which has been in different times torn apart over their factional differences paving the way for the imperialist forces to successfully implement their `divide and rule' policy.



Still today, just over the difference of line of practice of same religion, Muslims forgetful of the fact that they all belong to same book of faith are heard to enter into grouping and internal clashes which sometimes outweigh the core spirit of Islam often resulting in destruction of mosques and pricing lives. Prolonged rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran, two influential Muslim majorities over regional supremacy has day by day intensified the Middle East crises inviting western forces to intervene. The challenges Islam is facing today from within and from the wider world need to be dealt with a more holistic approach. The question can rightly appear how Islam, an old nectar can be put in the new bottle of post-modern era.I personally believe, until and unless the existing economic disparity among the Muslims nations is reduced, fundamental tensions within Islam will not remove anytime soon. Despite the very ideals of Islam are promoting an equitable and productive material life, the living standard of overwhelming majority of Muslims in countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Afghanistan and in different parts of the world hardly matches the international standard.



Where in Islam, justice and brotherhood are recommended by ideals, unfortunately, in countries like Saudia Arabia, the heartland of the sacred religion, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar we see the conspicuous consumption of the very rich. The ballooning imbalances between the oil rich and non-oil rich Muslim countries is, no doubt a major factor.



Added misfortune is the terminologies 'human rights' and 'extremism' in dealing Muslims demonstrates double standard. Any rightful protest waged by Muslims in defense of their self-security and interests is deemed as extremism and indiscriminate killing of Muslims moves little so called hawkers of human rights. As if the Muslims do not worth human rights.



The writer is a poet and journalist



