Man jailed for sand lifting at Daulatpur

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA, Aug 21: A mobile court here on Saturday sentenced a man to four months of jail for illegally sand lifting in Daulatpur Upazila of the district.The convict is Tosikul Islam, son of Altab Hossain.He is a resident of Boiragirchar Shamser Tola Village in the upazila.The sources concerned said the mobile court led by Daulatpur Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Shahidul Islam conducted a drive in Boiragirchar Shamser Tola area at noon, and sentenced Tosikul to jail in four months.Sub-Inspector of Daulatpur Police Station Shamim Reza assisted the drive.