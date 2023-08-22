|
Man jailed for sand lifting at Daulatpur
|
DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA, Aug 21: A mobile court here on Saturday sentenced a man to four months of jail for illegally sand lifting in Daulatpur Upazila of the district.
The convict is Tosikul Islam, son of Altab Hossain.
He is a resident of Boiragirchar Shamser Tola Village in the upazila.
The sources concerned said the mobile court led by Daulatpur Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Shahidul Islam conducted a drive in Boiragirchar Shamser Tola area at noon, and sentenced Tosikul to jail in four months.
Sub-Inspector of Daulatpur Police Station Shamim Reza assisted the drive.