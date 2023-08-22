Video
Home Countryside

Man jailed for sand lifting at Daulatpur

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA, Aug 21: A mobile court here on Saturday sentenced a man to four months of jail for illegally sand lifting in Daulatpur Upazila of the district.

The convict is Tosikul Islam, son of Altab Hossain.

He is a resident of Boiragirchar Shamser Tola Village in the upazila.

The sources concerned said the mobile court led by Daulatpur Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Shahidul Islam conducted a drive in Boiragirchar Shamser Tola area at noon, and sentenced Tosikul to jail in four months.

Sub-Inspector of Daulatpur Police Station Shamim Reza assisted the drive.



